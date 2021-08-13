Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) staying with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, NBA Champion of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, with his mother Veronica, and brother Thanasis pose for a picture at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The NBA champion and finals MVP plans to stay in Greece for a few days, before returning to the U.S., where his girlfriend expects their second child later this month. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) AP

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”