Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +107, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will meet on Sunday.

The Mariners are 37-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 72 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 31-29 in road games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Keynan Middleton secured his first victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Seattle. Hyun Jin Ryu took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and is slugging .483.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 133 hits and is batting .315.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).