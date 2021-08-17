Lopez expected to start as White Sox host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (68-51, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (69-50, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (12-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .75 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox +101, Athletics -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 40-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago's lineup has 141 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 24 homers.

The Athletics have gone 34-26 away from home. Oakland has a collective .237 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .315.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dallas Keuchel earned his eighth victory and Luis Robert went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Frankie Montas took his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 24 home runs and is slugging .486.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 115 hits and is batting .281.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).