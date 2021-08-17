Howard expected to start as Texas hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (63-56, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (42-76, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +137, Mariners -158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 28-31 in home games in 2020. The Texas pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.2.

The Mariners have gone 26-31 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .357.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Marco Gonzales secured his fourth victory and J.P. Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his 11th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 122 hits and has 39 RBIs.

Crawford leads the Mariners with 118 hits and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).