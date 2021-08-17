Philadelphia to visit Arizona Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies (61-57, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-81, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +100, Phillies -120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-36 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .366.

The Phillies are 25-32 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .404 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .564.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

Harper leads the Phillies with 48 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).