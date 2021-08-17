Ober expected to start as Twins host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (57-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-5, 6.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -149, Indians +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Tuesday.

The Twins are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .375.

The Indians are 28-33 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Caleb Thielbar recorded his fifth victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 113 hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).