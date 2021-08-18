Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (53-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-56, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -310, Cubs +245; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 32-28 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Max Schrock leads the team with a mark of .578.

The Cubs have gone 22-41 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Ian Happ leads the team with a mark of .186.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-1. Kyle Hendricks earned his 14th victory and Happ went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos is second on the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .317.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 25 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 1-9, .257 batting average, 8.56 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).