Philadelphia Union host Montreal in conference action

CF Montreal (7-7-6) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-5-7)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Philadelphia -105, Montreal -110BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Montreal in Eastern Conference play.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall and 10-0-1 at home a season ago. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and had 33 assists.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road games. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured).

Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), James Pantemis.