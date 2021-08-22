Sunday’s Time Schedule

Read Next

A multi-day absence from training camp can be a death knell for the roster prospects of a player like Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who is on the bubble and missed a pair of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

But instead of letting it hinder his progress, Eguavoen came back to the field on Saturday night and accomplished a feat he had never reached: a four-sack performance in the Dolphins’ 37-17 preseason win over the Falcons.