Philadelphia to visit San Diego Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies (62-61, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 2.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -180, Phillies +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 41-25 on their home turf. San Diego's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 34 homers.

The Phillies have gone 26-36 away from home. Philadelphia has a collective .237 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .296.

The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Mark Melancon earned his third victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Connor Brogdon registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and is slugging .657.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Phillies with 60 RBIs and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .204 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .173 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).