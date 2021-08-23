Storm beat Mystics 85-78 to spoil Delle Donne’s return

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 on Sunday, spoiling two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne's return.

Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play.

Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years, scored 16 points for the Mystics (8-14). She helped Washington win Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2019, securing the first title franchise history despite playing with three herniated disks in her back. The 2015 WNBA scoring champion had two back surgeries and missed 22 months with a career-threatening injury.

Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell added 14 points apiece for the Storm.

Tina Charles led Washington with 20 points and Myisha Hines-Allen added nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds.