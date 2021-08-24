Steele scheduled to start for Chicago against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (57-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-9, 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +128, Rockies -148; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .392 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Rockies are 14-46 on the road. Colorado has a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .276.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-4. Manuel Rodriguez notched his second victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Daniel Bard took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ is second on the Cubs with 28 extra base hits and is batting .195.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).