Austin FC and FC Dallas meet for non-conference contest

FC Dallas (5-9-7) vs. Austin FC (5-11-4)

Austin; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +114, FC Dallas +236, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC hosts FC Dallas in non-conference play.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-first game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 24-17 through its first 20 games of MLS play.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured), Kekuta Manneh (injured).

FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).