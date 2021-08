CF Montreal's Samuel Piette reacts after scoring against Toronto FC during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Joaquin Torres broke a tie in the 68th minute and Montreal beat 10-man Toronto FC 3-1 on Friday night.

Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (7-7-7).

Ifunanyachi Achara scored for MLS-worst Toronto (3-12-6). The Reds played a man down after midfielder Noble Okello was given a red card for a high challenge caught Victor Wanyama in the thigh in the fifth minute.