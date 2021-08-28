Olivares’ HR, Perez’s slam lift Royals over M’s 8-7 in 12

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic hangs on the outfield fence as he and fans watch a grand slam from Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night.

Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

“You just never know who's going to be the hero,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He didn't even start the game.”

Perez became the 25th player in major league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-all.

It was the third straight game with a grand slam for the Royals, who are one shy of tying the major league record set by the San Diego Padres in 2020. Four other teams have hit slams in three straight games since 1895.

Perez has hit six home runs in the eight games on the team’s current road trip, bringing his season total to 36. The Royals have won six of those games. His 15 home runs since the All-Star break lead the AL.

“He's in a unique space doing what he's able to do on both sides of the ball,” Matheny said of the catcher.

Carlos Hernandez, Saturday’s scheduled starter, took over for starter Kris Bubic with an out in the fifth inning. He held the Mariners hitless, retiring 14 straight batters in regulation to keep the game tied.

“They really flipped the script on us,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said, adding of Hernandez, “He just absolutely slammed the door on us.”

Hernandez pitched the 10th, giving up his first hit to Abraham Toro. The infield single moved designated runner Kyle Seager to third, and he scored on Torrens’ deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in left, making it 6-all.

Hernandez finished with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innngs.

“They gave me the heads up that I was going to be the emergency guy, and I was ready,” Hernandez said.

Josh Staumont (3-2) gave up a run in the 12th, but earned the win with 1 1/3 innings pitched and two strikeouts after being activated from the injured list earlier in the day.

Yohan Ramirez (0-2) picked up the loss after allowing Olivares' fifth homer of the season.

Kansas City has 34 come-from-behind wins this season.

The Mariners loaded the bases to start the first and second innings on the way to a 5-1 lead. Toro drew a bases-loaded walk – the Mariners’ 19th of the season — off starter Kris Bubic to begin the scoring for Seattle. Torrens had a two-run double in the first and drove in another run in the second. He finished with four RBIs.

The Royals used three hits in the fourth inning to load the bases against starter Logan Gilbert, setting up Perez’s fifth career slam – tied for second-most in Royals history behind Frank White’s six.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: CF Jarrod Dyson has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, ending his second stint with the team. Dyson spent the first seven years of his career, including the 2015 World Series season, with the Royals and returned this offseason.

“He was a fantastic teammate here, and every day he brought light into this clubhouse,” manager Mike Matheny said.

Mariners: Recently acquired LHP Sean Doolittle was added to the roster and made his debut, giving up three hits with a strikeout in one inning. He was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Brad Keller has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain. Keller sustained the injury early in Kansas City’s win over the Mariners on Thursday night, but continued to pitch through mounting pain. Manager Mike Matheny said the injury started behind Keller’s shoulder and crept into his lat overnight.

“So there’s still tests to be run, but I’m not excited about this being a shoulder issue,” Matheny said.

Mariners: The next week will be key for RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) in his attempt to return to the lineup this season, manager Scott Servais said. Dunn has been slow to recover since going on the injured list June 18.

“If he’s unable to (throw a bullpen session), then I think we’re kind of in jeopardy of him not pitching again this year,” Servais said. “So it’ll really depend what happens here in the next, probably, I would say four or five days if he’s going to make it back for us or not this year.”

LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) will need one or two more rehab assignments before returning to the team, Servais said. Sheffield pitched an inning out of the bullpen in his temporary role as a reliever Thursday night at Triple-A Tacoma, but was not sharp.

UP NEXT

Royals: Matheny said LHP Daniel Lynch (4-3, 4.74) will move into Hernandez's slot in the rotation Saturday.

Mariners: Former Pittsburgh LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 3.00) goes for his second straight win with the Mariners.