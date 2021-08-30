2 Jays homers enough for Berríos in 2-1 win over Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien advances to third during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berríos (9-7) allowed one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Tim Mayza got the final four outs for his first career save.

Matt Boyd (3-7) allowed two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14.

Bichette hit Boyd's ninth pitch of the game into the right-field stands. Smith made it 2-0 in the fourth with his first career homer.

An error and a double off first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s glove gave the Tigers runners on first and second with none out in the sixth. Miguel Cabrera grounded back to Berrios, who caught Robbie Grossman between second and third for the first out.

Jeimer Candelario struck out, but Harold Castro made it 2-1 with a single to right.

Toronto loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but Teoscar Hernández flied out to shallow right and Alejandro Kirk grounded into a double play that included Harold Castro catching Willi Castro's flip barehanded as he stepped on second and threw to first.

ROSTER MOVES

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Tigers optioned OF Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo to open a roster spot for Boyd.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Return home Monday to start a three-game series against the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles. Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.72 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the opener against Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.86).

Detroit: Host the Minnesota Twins on Monday in a makeup of a July 16 rainout. Casey Mize (7-6, 3.55) will start for the Tigers against Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.06).