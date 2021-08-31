Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (70-60, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02 ERA, .91 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Braves +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 44-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Garrett Cleavinger leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Braves are 37-28 on the road. Atlanta is slugging .430 as a unit. Austin Riley leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Julio Urias earned his 15th victory and Corey Seager went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Drew Smyly registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 29 home runs and is slugging .542.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 88 RBIs and is batting .224.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .196 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).