Jack Wilshere training with 2nd-division Italian team Como

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is training with second-division Italian team Como.

Wilshere has been a free agent since being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season and the move to Italy was sparked by a conversation with Como CEO Dennis Wise.

“Everyone knows my situation in England where I’m free so it’s difficult in training on my own so Dennis kindly invited me out to beautiful Como to train with the team,” Wilshere said Tuesday. “I feel good. It feels nice to be in the sun, in a nice place with good players so I feel good.”

Como cannot sign Wilshere because Serie B clubs are not allowed to register players from outside the European Union. But the 29-year-old former England international is hoping the move can still reignite his career.

“It’s good to be around a team, a new team for me. A new environment. Somewhere where I feel I can express myself and I can almost have a clean start,” Wilshere said. “Because in England it’s sometimes difficult to find a club.

“Over here, no one knows me. I can come over here and show people my quality and hopefully get some good training with the team and get a little bit fitter as well.”

Wilshere became the youngest person to play for Arsenal in a league match when he first appeared for the club in 2008 at the age of 16 years, 256 days, beating the record held by Cesc Fàbregas. He made his debut for England two years later.

Wilshere’s career was hampered by injuries and he left Arsenal in 2018, joining West Ham on a free transfer.

He could be hoping that training with Como could help him get an opportunity at a Serie A club.

“Italian football has always sort of fascinated me and I watch it a lot,” Wilshere said. “It’s something that I’d like to do in my career, is play in Italy.

“And to have this opportunity to come here and train and feel the environment, feel what the football is like, I think it’s a good chance for me.”