Gausman expected to start for San Francisco against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (81-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-48, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-8, 4.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.49 ERA, .99 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -152, Brewers +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Milwaukee will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 42-21 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .434 this season. Jose Quintana leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Brewers are 45-23 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-2. Brandon Woodruff secured his ninth victory and Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Johnny Cueto registered his seventh loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .511.

Luis Urias is second on the Brewers with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .439.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (undisclosed), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (side).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).