Freeland scheduled to start for Colorado against Texas

Colorado Rockies (60-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (47-85, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +114, Rockies -133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 31-36 on their home turf. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rockies have gone 17-50 away from home. Colorado is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Raimel Tapia with an average of .285.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Jordan Lyles earned his seventh victory and Leody Taveras went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Austin Gomber registered his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Tapia leads the Rockies with 115 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Matt Bush: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), John King: (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).