Harvey, Orioles to take on Matz, Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (41-90, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (69-62, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.18 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -271, Orioles +221; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Blue Jays Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 35-30 in home games in 2020. Toronto's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 39 homers.

The Orioles are 22-46 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .403 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 58 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-2. Keegan Akin earned his second victory and Ramon Urias went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Baltimore. Hyun Jin Ryu registered his eighth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 39 home runs and is batting .313.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 58 extra base hits and is batting .304.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).