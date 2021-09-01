Cole scheduled to start for New York against Los Angeles

New York Yankees (76-56, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-6, 2.80 ERA, .99 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) Angels: Packy Naughton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +220, Yankees -268; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will square off on Wednesday.

The Angels are 35-31 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles's lineup has 162 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 42 homers.

The Yankees are 37-31 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .294.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-4. Jimmy Herget earned his first victory and Jared Walsh went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jameson Taillon took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 90 RBIs and is batting .260.

Judge leads the Yankees with 74 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).