Houston Dynamo host the Portland Timbers in conference play

Portland Timbers (8-10-3) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-9-10)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +101, Portland +244, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers visit the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action.

The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Timbers compiled an 11-6-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-2-4 in road matches. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Nico Lemoine (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured).