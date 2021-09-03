Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

Niels Vink of the Netherlands returns a shot to Koji Sugeno of Japan during the quad singles bronze medal tennis match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) AP

The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics, having excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game.

She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches.

The Dutch won their first gold on Wednesday in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

They picked up a second on Friday in women's singles when Diede de Groot defeated Yui Kamiji of Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Also on Friday in men's doubles, the French pair of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer defeated Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (3).

In the final day of wheelchair tennis on Saturday, the Netherlands have finalists in all three gold-medal matches.