Semien homers in 9th, Blue Jays rally to beat A’s 11-10

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez, right, celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP AP

Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Friday night.

Semien connected off Sergio Romo (1-1) for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead. Gurriel’s slam capped a six-run eighth inning against Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit to tie it again.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (7-1) gave up Mark Canha’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth before Romo allowed a single, a double and Semien’s shot.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fueled the eighth-inning surge with an RBI single off Trivino, who left after loading the bases. Petit came on and walked Alejandro Kirk, then gave up a first-pitch homer to Gurriel. Gurriel is the fourth player in Blue Jays history to hit three grand slams in a season, joining Carlos Delgado, Edwin Encarnacion and Darrin Fletcher.

Matt Olson reached on an infield single to begin the ninth. Romano struck out the next two batters, but Canha lined his first pitch off the foul screen in left, his 15th. Tony Kemp added a two-run homer for the Athletics, his sixth.

RED SOX 8, INDIANS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, then delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh that sent Boston past Cleveland.

Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh as Boston won its third straight, holding its spot for the second AL wild-card spot with 25 games remaining.

Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz also homered for the Red Sox, who added their ninth player to the COVID-related injured list in a one-week span earlier Friday yet won again with a piecemeal lineup.

José Ramírez hit his 33rd homer for Cleveland and added an RBI single in the ninth. Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer in the seventh, tying it at 3-all briefly before Boston batted around.

Adam Ottavino (4-3) was the winner, and Garrett Whitlock got the last four outs for his second save. Cal Quantrill (4-3) was the loser.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the Cubs' victory over Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive victory. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green is running the team while Ross is away. But Green was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning after it looked as if he was upset with Kevin Newman’s slide into second on a potential double play.

Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh. Hoy Park also went deep.

Trevor Megill (1-0) was the winner, and Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save. Shelby Miller (0-1) was the loser.

RAYS 5, TWINS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota,

The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak.

Wacha (3-4) gave up two runs and three hits, including two homers. He was 0-2 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous eight starts. Andrew Kittredge, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.

Jorge Polanco and Ryan Jeffers homered for the Twins. Randy Dobnak (1-7) took the loss.

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and Miami ended Philadelphia's six-game winning streak.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins.

Steven Okert (1-1) got the final out in the sixth for his first win since 2017. Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop followed with perfect innings and Zach Thompson closed it with a scoreless ninth. Kyle Gibson (10-6) was the loser.