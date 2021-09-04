No. 2 Oklahoma narrowly avoids shocking upset against Tulane

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws a pass as Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith (20) closes in during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) AP

Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 Oklahoma, playing a road game on its home field, narrowly avoided a shocking upset by holding on for a 40-35 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

The opener for both teams was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida, and Oklahoma had the Green Wave painted on the 25-yard lines. Sooners fans cheered when Tulane’s players ran into the field before the game.

At the end, they were holding their breath.

The Sooners, who led 40-22 early in the fourth quarter, gave up a pair of touchdowns. Tulane had fourth-and-13 from just short of midfield with just under two minutes to go when quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards and the Green Wave turned the ball over on downs. The Sooners ran out the clock.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners.

Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave. He also ran for another score.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 44, NO. 14 MIAMI 14

ATLANTA (AP) — Looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, No. 1 Alabama opened its season with a rout of Miami behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.

The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut. Mac Jones and Joe Namath had shared the school record with three scoring throws to begin their stints as the Tide’s No. 1 QB. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, had four receptions for 126 yards in his Alabama debut.

The Crimson Tide also turned in a dazzling defensive effort at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, sacking D’Eriq King four times, forcing him into three turnovers and stuffing him on a goal-line stand. Alabama led 27-0 before Miami crossed midfield. King and the Hurricanes simply made too many mistakes to compete with perhaps the greatest dynasty in college football history.

NO. 7 IOWA STATE 16, NORTHERN IOWA 10

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I’s second-tier.

Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan as the only top-10 team to lose to an FCS opponent, a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.

Having survived the opening close-call, Iowa State will likely head into its rivalry game next week against No. 18 Iowa ranked for the first time in the history of the series.

Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards, but the Cyclones were kept off-balance by a defense that returned all of its starters. Breece Hall, who led the nation with nine 100-yard games last year, was held to 69 yards on 23 carries.

Northern Iowa had two chances with the ball after Connor Assalley’s 21-yard field goal put the Cyclones up 16-10 with 6:18 left.

NO. 19 PENN STATE 16, NO. 12 WISCONSIN 10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown had interceptions deep in Penn State territory in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin.

Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25, including three inside the 10.

The Badgers had first-and-goal at the 1 late on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn State’s top tackler out of the game. On fourth down, Graham Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining. After an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted Mertz' pass on the final play.

NO. 11 OREGON 31, FRESNO STATE 24

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and Oregon beat Fresno State.

Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State (1-1) scored two straight touchdowns to tie it midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano’s field goal.

A fumble recovery gave Oregon the ball at the Fresno State 32, but the Ducks settled for Camden Lewis’ 25-yard field goal to tie it before Brown’s go-ahead touchdown.

Brown threw for 172 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards.

NO. 15 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 30, SAN JOSE STATE 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake London caught a career-high 12 passes for 137 yards, Greg Johnson returned a late interception 37 yards for a touchdown and Southern California pulled away to beat San Jose State.

Kedon Slovis passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with more than half of his completions finding their way to the dominant London. Slovis also hit Tahj Washington with a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the rest of USC’s passing game struggled until the Trojans’ final surge.

Erik Krommenhoek made a sliding 20-yard TD catch with 2:07 to play for USC, which outscored the Spartans 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

Nick Starkel passed for 308 yards and Tyler Nevens rushed for a touchdown for the Spartans, who trounced Southern Utah in their season opener last week.

NO. 18 CINCINNATI 49, MIAMI OF OHIO 14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio.

The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7.

Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career. Ridder also ran six times for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown carry.

Jerome Ford added 121 yards rushing yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.

NO. 18 IOWA 34, NO. 17 INDIANA 6

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and Iowa beat Indiana.

Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix, Jr.'s passes and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call.

Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run, and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hawkeyes dating to last season. It was only the third loss for Indiana in its last 18 season openers.

NO. 21 TEXAS 38, NO. 23 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 18

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading Texas past Louisiana-Lafayette in coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns debut.

Robinson scored Texas’ first touchdown on a pass from Card in the first quarter, then punched in another on a 7-yard run on the first possession of the third that put Texas ahead 21-6. Robinson finished with 176 total yards rushing and receiving in the kind of all-around game Sarkisian had promised to use.

Card, a second-year freshman who won the starting job over fourth-year player Casey Thompson, was 14-of-21 passing for 224 yards and no interceptions. He also scrambled out of pressure well and had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter after Louisiana closed to 21-12.