McKennie doesn’t dress for qualifier after violating rules

The Associated Press

Weston McKennie warms up during soccer practice for the U.S. Men's National Team Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Canada after violating team COVID-19 rules.

McKennie, who plays for Juventus, had started Thursday night's opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and is among the top American players.

“Unfortunately, I am suspended for tonight's match due to a violation of team COVID-19 protocols,” McKennie said in a statement he posted on Instagram. “I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”

McKennie was dropped for Juventus' derby at Torino on April 3 by coach Andrea Pirlo. McKennie and teammates Paolo Dybala did not dress, and Italian media reported the reason was a party at McKennie's residence in Turin that violated Italian COVID-19 restrictions.

