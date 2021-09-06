Bubic expected to start for the Royals against Orioles

Kansas City Royals (61-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-92, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Orioles: Zac Lowther (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Royals -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Kansas City will play on Monday.

The Orioles are 19-44 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .366.

The Royals have gone 27-40 away from home. Kansas City is hitting a collective .244 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .290.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-0. Matt Harvey earned his fourth victory and Ramon Urias went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Baltimore. Carlos Hernandez registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 60 extra base hits and is batting .303.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .550.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).