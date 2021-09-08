Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Booker T. Washington 38, Petersburg 14

North Stafford 10, Gar-Field 7

Page County 47, Nelson County 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

