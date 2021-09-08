Sports
Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play
Orlando City SC (10-4-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-7-9)
Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +126, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action.
Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-2 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.
Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.
The teams play Friday for the third time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured).
Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).
