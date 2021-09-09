Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cheylin 70, Deerfield 0
Olathe West 39, SM Northwest 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cheylin 70, Deerfield 0
Olathe West 39, SM Northwest 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Week 3 high school football preview: A slew of COVID-19 scheduling shifts has led to a special matchup between 5A Northwestern and 3A Chester. But is it David vs. Goliath? That, plus a full Friday night football schedule, game-by-game storylines, picks and more.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments