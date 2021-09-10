Valdez expected to start as Astros host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (69-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-58, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -196, Angels +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Astros Friday.

The Astros are 43-26 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.2.

The Angels have gone 32-37 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .412 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 43 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-1. Reid Detmers earned his first victory and Phil Gosselin went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Lance McCullers Jr. took his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 58 extra base hits and is batting .291.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and is batting .255.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).