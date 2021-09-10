Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14
¶ SA Madison 23, SA Roosevelt 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13
¶ Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21
CLASS 2A=
¶ Roby 46, Bronte 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Jonesboro 58, Joshua Johnson County 8
¶ Kress 56, Miami 8
¶ Lingleville 60, Blanket 12
¶ Rochelle 59, Paint Rock 7
¶ Rotan 50, Moran 0
¶ Throckmorton 58, Gilmer Union Hill 12
¶ Turkey Valley 67, Meadow 20
¶ White Deer 46, Lefors 0
OTHER=
¶ Decatur Victory Christian 18, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6
¶ Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0
¶ Albany 50, Hamlin 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.
Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.
Austin Hyde Park vs. SA Holy Cross, ppd.
Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.
Boerne vs. Burnet, ccd.
Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.
Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.
Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.
Cumby vs. Wolfe City, ccd.
De Kalb vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.
Ira vs. Eden, ccd.
Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.
Runge vs. Charlotte, ccd.
Smithville vs. Lago Vista, ccd.
West vs. Blooming Grove, ccd.
Windthorst vs. Archer City, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
