Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0

Ansley-Litchfield 34, Axtell 14

Arapahoe 58, Blue Hill 20

Arcadia-Loup City 47, Ainsworth 12

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

Aurora 43, Scottsbluff 22

Battle Creek 39, West Point-Beemer 7

Beatrice 21, Blair 14

Bellevue East 54, Omaha South 36

Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22

Bennington 35, Norris 21

Bertrand 27, Ravenna 14

Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Bloomfield 40, Allen 12

Boone Central 46, Douglas County West 0

Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14

Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Cambridge 30, Southern Valley 14

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Central City 49, O'Neill 26

Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12

Chadron 37, Valentine 0

Clarkson/Leigh 70, East Butler 22

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21

Cozad 38, Sidney 28

Crawford 77, Banner County 7

Creighton 52, Plainview 36

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15

Elgin Public/Pope John 66, High Plains Community 36

Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13

Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7

Emerson-Hubbard 42, Randolph 18

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8

Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19

Freeman 50, Southern 12

Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22

Gibbon 40, Hershey 14

Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28

Grand Island Northwest 48, Alliance 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6

Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13

Hastings 33, Gering 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Twin River 0

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

Hitchcock County 60, Alma 0

Holdrege 21, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 20

Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20

Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Kearney 42, North Platte 14

Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7

Kenesaw 70, Fullerton 20

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Diller-Odell 26

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Leyton 50, Bayard 24

Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT

Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7

Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 18

Loomis 56, Giltner 26

Louisville 41, Syracuse 7

Madison 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Malcolm 43, Falls City 6

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

McCook 17, York 14

Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7

Millard South 46, Millard West 7

Minatare 73, Wallace 6

Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit

Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14

Nebraska City 61, Omaha Concordia 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28

Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7

Oakland-Craig 42, Crofton 13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25

Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28

Osceola 60, Mead 42

Palmyra 54, Conestoga 8

Papillion-LaVista South 28, Gretna 21

Pawnee City 72, McCool Junction 44

Pierce 76, North Bend Central 33

Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17

Pleasanton 60, Overton 23

Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0

Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Seward 46, Crete 31

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

St. Edward 56, Harvard 6

Stanton 81, Wakefield 50

Stuart 52, Hampton 20

Summerland 29, CWC 26

Sutton 45, Fairbury 7

Thayer Central 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 50

Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12

Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14

Wausa 48, Boyd County 6

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17

Weeping Water 60, Johnson County Central 44

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Superior 14

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Meridian 15

Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0

Wynot 62, Homer 26

Yutan 40, Ponca 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

