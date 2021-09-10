Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0
Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15
Stafford 49, Wilson 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.
Centre vs. Valley Falls, ccd.
KC Bishop Ward vs. McLouth, ccd.
KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.
Lyons vs. Pratt, ccd.
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.
Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.
Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.
Wakefield vs. Solomon, ccd.
