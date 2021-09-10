Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6
Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14
Clifton 27, Hackensack 7
Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7
Kingsway 34, Eastern 7
Kittatinny 33, High Point 0
Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0
Millburn 28, Barringer 6
Mount Olive 30, Morris Knolls 20
Newton 40, Vernon 7
Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7
Ocean City 35, Absegami 0
Paramus 35, Teaneck 7
Pitman 28, Wildwood 6
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6
Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13
Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16
Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0
Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0
South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0
St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0
St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0
Vineland 20, Lenape 14
Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13
West Essex 20, River Dell 7
Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0
Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
