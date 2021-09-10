Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blythewood 14, Richland Northeast 10
Calhoun Academy 14, Robert E. Lee Academy 6
Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38, Pickens 14
Charleston Collegiate 32, Summerville Faith Christian 24
Charlotte Christian, N.C. 3, Legion Collegiate 0
Clinton 51, Calhoun County 0
Greenwood 31, North Augusta 7
Heathwood Hall 25, Cardinal Newman 14
Lake View 24, Fairmont, N.C. 14
Lexington 41, Airport 14
Northwestern 42, Chester 26
Pee Dee Academy 55, King's Academy 0
Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19
Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0
Richard Winn Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Saluda 52, Midland Valley 19
Seneca 54, Emerald 22
Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 0
Stratford 15, Hanahan 14
Strom Thurmond 21, T.W. Josey, Ga. 12
Timberland 26, Lamar 14
Wade Hampton (H) 21, May River 20
Whale Branch 41, St. John's 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aiken vs. Dreher, ccd.
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina, ccd.
Berkeley vs. River Bluff, ccd.
Rabun County, Ga. vs. Walhalla, ccd.
South Florence vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ccd.
Sumter vs. Blythewood, ccd.
Wagener-Salley vs. Gilbert, ccd.
Whitmire vs. Pelion, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
