Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 53, Palmer 0
Alamosa 42, La Junta 6
Banning Lewis Prep 41, Del Norte 6
Basalt 37, Faith Christian 0
Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26
Buena Vista 35, Bennett 7
Caliche 24, Rangely 18
Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0
Cheraw 46, Walsh 12
Cherokee Trail 28, Far Northeast 14
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0
Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6
Columbine 21, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 11
D'Evelyn 28, Englewood 26
Dakota Ridge 49, Thomas Jefferson 7
Douglas County 48, Prairie View 19
Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8
Eads 52, Greeley County, Kan. 46
Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7
Erie 39, Bear Creek 21
FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7
Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0
Falcon 28, Brighton 19
Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7
George Washington 68, Alameda 0
Glenwood Springs 35, Conifer 27
Golden 33, Skyline High School 21
Granada 62, Idalia 14
Grandview 28, Overland 0
Highlands Ranch 31, Heritage 7
Holyoke 27, Bridgeport, Neb. 20
Ignacio 40, Trinidad 6
Kent Denver 20, Manual 6
Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28
Legacy 35, Denver East 6
Limon 20, Strasburg 0
Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0
Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6
Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0
Moffat County 42, Rawlins, Wyo. 7
Monarch 56, Hinkley 0
Montrose High School 39, Durango 7
Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14
Mountain Valley 37, Cotopaxi 25
Mountain View 23, Greeley Central 9
North Fork 21, Monte Vista 0
Northridge 21, Greeley West 7
Palisade 28, Delta 10
Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0
Peetz 55, Pawnee 2
Peyton 14, Center 8
Pikes Peak 45, Front Range Christian School 26
Pomona 44, Doherty 14
Ponderosa 37, Chaparral 21
Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18
Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16
Rampart 55, Liberty 0
Regis Jesuit 35, J.K. Mullen 21
Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6
Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6
Sanford 74, Simla 50
Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6
Soroco 66, South Park 6
Steamboat Springs 21, Middle Park 7
Summit 37, Aspen 20
The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0
ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0
University 42, Valley 6
Windsor 56, Longmont 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.
