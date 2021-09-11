Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12
ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35
AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14
Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26
Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31
Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13
Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20
Ballard 26, Boone 0
Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21
Benton Community 28, Marion 6
Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6
Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29
Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8
Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Anamosa 35
Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28
Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5
Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13
Chariton 33, Saydel 18
Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14
Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0
Clarksville 36, GMG, Garwin 28
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14
Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32
Colo-NESCO 58, Meskwaki Settlement School 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31
Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23
Earlham 51, Sidney 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19
East Mills 71, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6
Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10
Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29, Lawton-Bronson 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26
Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Indianola 44, Pella 37
Iowa City High 43, Ames 5
Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14
Janesville 34, Tripoli 14
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39
Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21
Lenox 54, Bedford 12
Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3
Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24
Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40
Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28
MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17
Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28
Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15
Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
Mason City 35, Charles City 0
Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Murray 32, Lamoni 8
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0
Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7
New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20
New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7
North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9
North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14
North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28
OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7
Ogden 27, Madrid 21
Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19
Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7
Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit
Riceville 56, West Central, Maynard 30
Ridge View 41, West Monona 0
Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13
Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13
Sioux City, North 20, Des Moines, North 0
Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Solon 28, Williamsburg 14
South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10
Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7
Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15
Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0
Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8
Treynor 20, Clarinda 13
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12
Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Van Meter 28, Winterset 13
WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13
Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21
Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7
Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21
West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14
Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14
Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
