Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah def. Heart River, forfeit
Bishop Ryan 36, South Prairie 6
Bismarck Century 41, West Fargo 13
Bottineau 48, Benson County 0
Bowman County 26, Killdeer 13
Cavalier 54, Hatton-Northwood 0
Center-Stanton 55, Midway-Minto 44
Central Cass 30, Oakes 0
Des Lacs-Burlington 22, Rugby 6
Dickinson 35, Fargo North 21
Divide County 72, Tioga 32
Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck Legacy 7
Fargo South 21, Valley City 18
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 56, Larimore 16
Grand Forks Central 28, Wahpeton 14
Hankinson 46, Richland 8
Harvey-Wells County 44, Thompson 28
Hazen 40, Southern McLean 20
Hettinger/Scranton 44, Grant Co/Flasher 22
Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Northern Cass 0
Jamestown 20, Bismarck St. Mary's 7
Kindred 62, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 12
LaMoure/L-M 74, Tri-State 0
Lewis and Clark-Berthold 36, Alexander 12
Lisbon 34, Linton/HMB 12
Mandan 47, Williston 6
May-Port CG 44, Griggs/Midkota 12
Milnor-North Sargent 22, Oak Grove Lutheran 20
Minot 10, Bismarck High 0
Mott-Regent 42, Kidder County 26
Napoleon/G-S 56, Central McLean 18
Nedrose 30, Stanley 0
New Salem-Almont 22, South Border 16
North Border 87, Drayton 21
North Prairie 50, Dunseith 12
Ray/Powers Lake 54, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 16
Sheyenne 36, Fargo Shanley 29
Surrey 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8
Turtle Mountain 24, Watford City 18
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 64, New Town 0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 28, Maple Valley/Enderlin 8
