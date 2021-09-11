Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 27, Fife 17
Arlington 54, Oak Harbor 0
Bremerton 21, Columbia River 6
Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, forfeit
Everett 34, Jackson 10
Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Washougal 6
Ferndale 35, Lynden 25
Granite Falls 38, Friday Harbor 15
Kamiak 48, Shorewood 6
Kennewick 17, Southridge 14
La Center 39, Woodland 7
Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24
Lummi 58, Naselle 20
Marysville-Getchell 20, Mount Vernon 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 14
Montesano 43, Cascade Christian 0
Napavine 34, Onalaska 20
Nooksack Valley 49, Hoquiam 14
North Kitsap 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 0
O'Dea 49, Kennedy 0
Pasco 13, Walla Walla 6
Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0
Prosser 38, Zillah 7
Puyallup 30, Curtis 20
R.A. Long 21, Franklin Pierce 20
Ridgefield 36, Castle Rock 12
Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0
Sehome 17, Anacortes 0
Shorecrest 41, Mountlake Terrace 0
Skyview 51, Battle Ground 6
Tenino 64, Rainier 0
Timberline 57, Kent Meridian 6
Toledo 39, Raymond 8
Toppenish 28, Pullman 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho vs. West Valley (Yakima), ccd.
Colville vs. Sandpoint, Idaho, ccd.
Corbett, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.
DeSales vs. Wallowa, Ore., ccd.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.
Mead vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.
Sammamish vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Sequim vs. Squalicum, ccd.
Snohomish vs. Squalicum, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
