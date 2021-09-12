Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 42, Lewiston 6

Belfast Area 7, Nokomis Regional 6

Foxcroft Academy 41, Oak Hill 20

Freeport 46, John Bapst Memorial 12

Old Orchard Beach 34, Lake Region 30

Telstar Regional 38, Boothbay Region 0

Thornton Academy 33, Marshwood 17

Waterville Senior 42, Mount View 12

Yarmouth 46, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falmouth vs. Windham, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service