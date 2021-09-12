Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brandon Valley 12, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brandon Valley 12, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Beamer worked for Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2016 and 2017.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments