MLS-leading Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1

Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan scored and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday.

New England (17-4-4) set a MLS season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City (10-8-4), which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games.

Santiago Rodríguez scored for New York City. It was reduced to 10 men in the 53rd when Alfredo Morales received his second yellow card.

SOUNDERS 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and Western Conference-leading Seattle beat Minnesota.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied New York.

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute for New York (6-10-5). The Red Bulls have lost five of their last eight — with two draws.

GALAXY 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and Los Angeles tied Colorado.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute for Colorado (12-4-6). Los Angeles (11-8-4) is winless in four games.

CINCINNATI 2, TORONTO FC 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin scored and Cincinnati beat Toronto FCfor its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight.

NASHVILLE 1, MONTREAL 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored in the 66th minute in Nashville’s victory over Montreal.

Zimmerman connected on a header off Hany Mukhtar’s free kick.

Nashville improved to 10-2-11. Montreal dropped to 8-8-7.

INTER MIAMI 1, CREW 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat Columbus.

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road.

EARTHQUAKES 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and FC Dallas tied San Jose.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.

Oswaldo Alanís opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and Pepi tied it in the 50th.

DYNAMO 3, AUSTIN 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Fafà Picault scored two goals and Houston beat Austin to snap a 16-match winless streak.

Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.

Griffin Dorsey also scored.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, FIRE 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat Chicago.

Kansas City (12-5-7) has won six straight home matches against the Fire (6-12-5).