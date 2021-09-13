New York City FC hosts FC Dallas, aims for 8th straight home win

FC Dallas (6-10-8) vs. New York City FC (10-8-4)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -264, FC Dallas +615, Draw +385; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts FC Dallas aiming to prolong a seven-game home winning streak.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall a season ago while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina.

FC Dallas: Bressan (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured), James Maurer (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).