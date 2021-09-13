Wilson expected to start as Pirates host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (58-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-90, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +109, Nationals -127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Pirates are 32-39 in home games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Nationals have gone 25-45 away from home. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Pirates won the last meeting 10-7. Kyle Keller earned his first victory and Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Alberto Baldonado took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 58 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).