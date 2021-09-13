Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-5, 25-23, 25-9
Blaine def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Braham def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-6, 25-16, 25-13
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-9, 26-24, 25-21
DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-11, 25-5
Heritage Christian Academy def. Trinity, 25-14, 25-4, 25-12
Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-7, 25-8, 25-6
Hopkins def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17
Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo
Lake City def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-17
Minneapolis Edison def. Hmong Academy, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12
Mounds View def. Tartan, 25-15, 27-25, 25-14
Nicollet def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12
North Woods def. Deer River, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16
Nova Classical Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Park Center, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Randolph def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Red Lake County def. Blackduck, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Rogers def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Rushford-Peterson def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10
Sibley East def. Jordan, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 25-21
Visitation def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Watertown-Mayer def. Norwood-Young America, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments