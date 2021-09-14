Montas expected to start for the Athletics against Royals

Oakland Athletics (77-66, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-78, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-3, 8.47 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +141, Athletics -162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Oakland will meet on Tuesday.

The Royals are 34-35 in home games in 2020. Kansas City's lineup has 148 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 42 homers.

The Athletics are 37-32 on the road. Oakland's lineup has 179 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 34 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. Chris Bassitt recorded his seventh victory and Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Oakland. Kris Bubic registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 42 home runs and is batting .274.

Olson leads the Athletics with 137 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 4-6, .258 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).