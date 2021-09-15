Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17
Centura def. St. Paul, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Chase County def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 13-25, 15-10
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-14
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-10, 26-24
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-4
Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 27-25, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14
Lexington def. North Platte, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 25-13
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 28-26, 25-22, 25-14
Norris def. Waverly, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Omaha Burke def. Bellevue East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Omaha Marian def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-23, 25-12
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-6, 25-11
Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22
Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-4, 25-20, 25-10
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16
Sutton def. Superior, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Wausa def. Plainview, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Whiting, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-8, 26-24
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18
York def. Holdrege, 25-18, 20-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-12
Adams Central Triangular=
Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21
Minden def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-23
Minden def. Aurora, 25-22, 25-20
Bennington Triangular=
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-14, 29-27
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-14
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-17
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Boyd County def. Summerland, 28-26, 22-25, 25-15
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-23
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Chadron, 25-13, 24-26, 26-24
Bridgeport def. Sidney
Sidney def. Chadron, 16-25, 25-17, 27-25
Cody-Kilgore Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23
Cozad Triangular=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-22
Alma def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-10
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-17
Gibbon Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-12, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7
Harvard Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-17
High Plains Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-15
Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 26-24
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-17
Louisville Triangular=
Conestoga def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-21
Malcolm Triangular=
Malcolm def. David City, 25-19, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-12, 25-22
Milford def. David City, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
McCool Junction Triangular=
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-9
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-7
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 25-16
Morrill Triangular=
Minatare def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-19
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23
Palmyra def. Meridian, 24-26, 25-14, 25-20
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-16
B Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-12
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-20
Semifinal=
Freeman def. Southern, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 27-25, 28-26
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-16
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Raymond Central Triangular=
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
Shelton Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-15
Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20
Twin Loup Triangular=
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16
Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
