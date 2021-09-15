Sports
Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Lincoln Northeast def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
